Myers



Marvin "Wayne"



October 26, 2020



Marvin "Wayne" Myers, 60, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 26, 2020. He was preceded in death, by his parents, Johnny Marvin and Lydia Myers and his sister, Elizabeth; his grandparents who helped raise him, Hayden and Annie Myers.



He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Mary Ann; children, Richard and Lisa, Sean and Sonya, Jackie and Terry, Amie and Kevin; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, Brothers, Richard and Patti, Ricky and Eddie; brother-in-law, Kenneth; and numerous nieces, nephews and his best friend, Mark Overfelt, with whom he went on many adventures.



Wayne loved fishing, hunting and metal detecting. A talented woodworker, who could be found sitting on his porch with his beloved dog, Miss Lilly.



Wayne's family would like to thank the staff of Carilion RMH 10 Mountain ICU, Dr. Beirne's office and Mark, his best friend who never left his side. The family will hold a private memorial service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 28, 2020.