Mary Wade AkersDecember 23, 1939 - December 28, 2021Mary Wade Akers, age 82 of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away the evening of Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Mary Wade was a graduate of Franklin County High School in 1958 and received her BS in Education from Radford University. She embarked on her love of touching and enriching the lives of so many of "her kids" as an Elementary School Teacher in the Franklin County School System for 30 years.Mary Wade was a long-time member of Highland United Methodist Church where she participated in the choir before joining Franklin Heights Baptist Church in 2006 where she participated in the Chorus, Go, her Connect Group and the Back-Pack Ministry. She could regularly also be found at Carilion Franklin Memorial where she was an auxiliary member always trying to find a way to help out any way she could.Mary Wade was born December 23, 1939 to the late Robert and Nellie Aker of Gogginsville. She was preceded in death by brothers, Henry, Paul, Carlton, William and Galen Aker. Mary Wade is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 61 years, Carl D. Akers; three sons, Gregory A. Akers and wife, Becky of Rocky Mount, Eric W. Akers and Amber of Rocky Mount and R. Scott Akers of Salem; five grandchildren who were the "apples of her eye", Hunter Akers, Logan Akers, Addison Akers, Mason Akers and Sarah Akers; brothers and sisters, Dorothy Webb, Kate Flora, Bud Aker (Janet), Carole David (Ronald); sisters-in-law, Gladys Aker, Barbara Aker; brother-in-law, Earl Akers (Helen); and many very special nieces, nephews, family and friends.The family will be welcoming family and friends on Saturday, January 1, 2022 from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. at Franklin Heights Church. Her funeral will be Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Franklin Heights Church. Interment to follow at Mountain View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Back-Pack Ministry at Franklin Heights Church, The Scholarship Fund at Highland United Methodist Church or Franklin County Gideon Camp. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.