Mary Alice Howell McNeal
Saturday, November 14, 2020
Mary Alice Howell McNeal, 93, of Bedford County, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Beaverdam Baptist Church, Vinton, Va. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 17, 2020.