Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Alice Howell McNeal
Mary Alice Howell McNeal

Saturday, November 14, 2020

Mary Alice Howell McNeal, 93, of Bedford County, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Beaverdam Baptist Church, Vinton, Va. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.