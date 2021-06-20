Mary Ellen Burns Bolton
July 27, 1930 - June 17, 2021
Mary Ellen Burns Bolton, age 90, of Fincastle, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Friendship Health and Rehabilitation.
A graveside service was held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Godwin Cemetery in Fincastle, with the Reverend David Dickerson officiating. There was no visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the League for Animal Protection, P.O. Box 561, Fincastle, VA 24090.
