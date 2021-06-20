Menu
Mary Ellen Burns Bolton
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
Mary Ellen Burns Bolton

July 27, 1930 - June 17, 2021

Mary Ellen Burns Bolton, age 90, of Fincastle, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Friendship Health and Rehabilitation.

A graveside service was held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Godwin Cemetery in Fincastle, with the Reverend David Dickerson officiating. There was no visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the League for Animal Protection, P.O. Box 561, Fincastle, VA 24090.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

Rader Funeral Home

Daleville, Virginia, 540-992-1212

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 20, 2021.
