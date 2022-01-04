Mary Elaine Bower
November 21, 1949 - December 30, 2021
Mary Elaine Bower, 72, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer.
Mary is remembered for being a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She retired from Tom's Foods, as well as Custom Wood Products. A light unto the hearts of many, Mary will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 33 years, Calvin Bower; son, David Stump; daughters, Teresa Basham (Richard) and Jessica Bean (Joseph); as well as four grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Burial Park on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. Chaplain Ben Mewald will be officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff of Lewis-Gale Medical Center for the excellent care and compassion they provided Mary.
Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com
.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home
305 Roanoke Blvd., Salem, VA 24153
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 4, 2022.