Mary Elaine Bower
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Mary Elaine Bower

November 21, 1949 - December 30, 2021

Mary Elaine Bower, 72, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer.

Mary is remembered for being a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She retired from Tom's Foods, as well as Custom Wood Products. A light unto the hearts of many, Mary will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 33 years, Calvin Bower; son, David Stump; daughters, Teresa Basham (Richard) and Jessica Bean (Joseph); as well as four grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Burial Park on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. Chaplain Ben Mewald will be officiating.

The family would like to thank the staff of Lewis-Gale Medical Center for the excellent care and compassion they provided Mary.

Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com.

John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home

305 Roanoke Blvd., Salem, VA 24153
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Evergreen Burial Park
1307 Summit Ave SW, Roanoke, VA
Jan
5
Interment
1:00p.m.
Evergreen Burial Park
1307 Summitt Avenue, Roanoke, VA
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ken, Christy, and Cindy
January 4, 2022
