Mary Ola Wright Brown
May 11, 1941 - June 15, 2021
Mary Ola Wright Brown passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her home in Williamsburg, Va., with her family by her side. She fought a courageous battle against cancer.
Mary was born in Greenville, Ala., on May 11, 1941, and grew up in Montgomery, Ala. She is survived by her husband, William W. Brown. They met while students at Auburn University and were married 59 years. Also surviving are her three daughters, Mary Kathryn Brown, M.D. and grandson, Gavin Sellors, of Santa Rosa, Calif., Sharon Lynn Brown of Ashburn, Va., and Laura Carolyn Brown, and granddaughter, Ana Lina Cordova-Brown, of Charlottesville, Va.; and brother, George H. Wright and sister-in-law, Donna T. Wright, of Mount Juliet, Tenn.
Mary and her family lived for 40 years in Blacksburg, Va., where her husband was a professor at Virginia Tech. Mary earned a Bachelor of Science in Education at Auburn University. She worked in several capacities for Virginia Tech in the Departments of Engineering and Continuing Education. As an avid reader, she became known to much of the town during her time as a librarian for the Town of Blacksburg.
After a life which touched so many people with the light of her spirit, Mary was laid to rest Friday, June 18, 2021, at a private family service in Leesburg, Va. For memorial page with video see: https://www.loudounfuneralchapel.com/obituaries/Mary-Brown-268/
Loudoun Funeral Chapel
158 Catoctin Cir. SE, Leesburg, VA 20175
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 26, 2021.