MYERS
Mary Carlos Dudley
September 16, 2020
Mary Carlos Dudley Myers, 92, born in Eagle Rock, Botetourt County, Virginia, departed her earthly dwelling on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Haden Thurston and Mary Byer Dudley. Mrs. Myers has joyfully joined her parents, six brothers, and only grandson, James Matthew Myers.
She had been an active church member throughout her lifetime, last attending the Fincastle Presbyterian Church.
Holding a strong work ethic, her first job as a teenager was a lifeguard at Dunlap Beach (Callaghan, Va.), followed by working at the C&O Railroad in Clifton Forge, Va., and Shenandoah Life Insurance. In the 1970's, Mrs. Myers followed her passion and attended the New York Interior Design School. After graduation, she remodeled residences including historic Milton Hall in Callaghan, Va., and historic Santillane Farm in Fincastle, Va. There she dwelled for 20 years, and for a time ran a greenhouse business. Mrs. Myers was a member of various garden clubs and historical societies. Other professions she held were that of a real estate agent, financial advisor, and census taker. Gardening, entertaining, and painting everything that needed a fresh coat was at the top of her life's pleasures.
She is survived by her son, Gary James Myers; daughter, Debra Myers Singleton, wife of Timothy Ake; granddaughters, Jessica Singleton Ball, wife of Travis Ball, and Jennifer Singleton Bird, wife of Benjamin; and great-granddaughter, Lillian Renee Ball.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, only a graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Bethel Cemetery, 344 Locust Bottom Road, Eagle Rock, VA 24085. Masks and social distancing are required.
Donations can be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Flowers can be sent to Oakey's East Chapel, Roanoke, Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.