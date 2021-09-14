Mary Ellen Carneal
December 23, 1941 - September 12, 2021
Mary Ellen Carneal, 79, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 12, 2021, and went to be with her Lord in Heaven. Mary Ellen was born in Baltimore, Md. and was raised in Galax, Va.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Avalee Duncan; her first husband, Richard Lee Williams; her stepfather, Muncy Atkins; and sisters, Jean Jamison and Pat Dickenson.
Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, Rocky Carneal; her daughters and spouses, Emily and Kent Wise, and Leigh and David Frazier; stepdaughter, Heather Carneal; her grandchildren, Annah Wise, Grayson Wise, Abby Frazier, Jack Frazier, Kage Wise and Kyle Wise; her sister, Joan (Art) Winters; and brother, Fred (Pat) Duncan.
Mary Ellen was a faithful member of Cave Spring United Methodist. She loved the many friends she made living and working in Roanoke and playing in her Penn Forest bridge group. She retired from Anthem after 18 years. She enjoyed traveling with Rocky.
The family would like to thank the team at Good Samaritan Hospice, the caregivers, and the many kind people who have helped over these past months.
Visitation will be held at Oakey's South Chapel from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, and the Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Cave Spring United Methodist Church, Hazel Drive, Roanoke, Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 14, 2021.