Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Coleman Chamberlayne
Mary Coleman Meagher Chamberlayne

February 23, 2021

Mary Coleman Meagher Chamberlayne, age 77, died at the Vinson Hall Retirement Community in McLean, Virginia, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. She was the daughter of Richard Leo Meagher and Laura Alexander Coleman Meagher of Roanoke, Virginia. Her husband, Edward Pye Chamberlayne Jr., predeceased her.

Surviving are her son, Edward Pye Chamberlayne and his wife, Allison Jane Chamberlayne; two grandchildren, Edward Pye Chamberlayne III and Emma Jane Chamberlayne; her brother, Hugh Alexander Meagher and his wife, Bridget Bradley Meagher; two nieces, Laura Bradley Meagher and Margaret Coleman Meagher.

Mary Chamberlayne was born in 1943, during World War II, in Washington, D.C. She spent her childhood at "Tree Hill" in Roanoke, Virginia. Mary was a graduate of the St. Anne's-Belfield School in Charlottesville, Virginia, then studied at the Sorbonne University in Paris, France in 1963. She was a proud graduate of the class of 1965 at Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia. Mary was married in 1969 to UPI radio correspondent, Pye Chamberlayne, and lived in Alexandria, Virginia.

She was a highly talented pen and ink artist, avid bird watcher, and naturalist. Mary and Pye enjoyed completing numerous home improvement and woodworking projects together and eventually retired to Calmes Neck in Boyce, Virginia in 2000. She was a wonderfully patient and supporting wife, proud mother, and an even prouder grandmother.

The family hopes to plan a small celebration of Mary's life when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.murphy-fh.com for the Chamberlayne family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My prayers and sympathy are with you and your family.
Gary Jackson, Blacksburg
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results