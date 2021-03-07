Mary Coleman Meagher Chamberlayne
February 23, 2021
Mary Coleman Meagher Chamberlayne, age 77, died at the Vinson Hall Retirement Community in McLean, Virginia, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. She was the daughter of Richard Leo Meagher and Laura Alexander Coleman Meagher of Roanoke, Virginia. Her husband, Edward Pye Chamberlayne Jr., predeceased her.
Surviving are her son, Edward Pye Chamberlayne and his wife, Allison Jane Chamberlayne; two grandchildren, Edward Pye Chamberlayne III and Emma Jane Chamberlayne; her brother, Hugh Alexander Meagher and his wife, Bridget Bradley Meagher; two nieces, Laura Bradley Meagher and Margaret Coleman Meagher.
Mary Chamberlayne was born in 1943, during World War II, in Washington, D.C. She spent her childhood at "Tree Hill" in Roanoke, Virginia. Mary was a graduate of the St. Anne's-Belfield School in Charlottesville, Virginia, then studied at the Sorbonne University in Paris, France in 1963. She was a proud graduate of the class of 1965 at Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia. Mary was married in 1969 to UPI radio correspondent, Pye Chamberlayne, and lived in Alexandria, Virginia.
She was a highly talented pen and ink artist, avid bird watcher, and naturalist. Mary and Pye enjoyed completing numerous home improvement and woodworking projects together and eventually retired to Calmes Neck in Boyce, Virginia in 2000. She was a wonderfully patient and supporting wife, proud mother, and an even prouder grandmother.
The family hopes to plan a small celebration of Mary's life when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
for the Chamberlayne family.
