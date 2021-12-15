Menu
Mary H. Chittum
FUNERAL HOME
Bolling Grose & Lotts Funeral Home
2160 East Midland Trail
Buena Vista, VA
Mary H. Chittum

December 11, 2021

Mary H. Chittum, 69, of Buena Vista, went to be with her LUV on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Chittum (her LUV of 47 years), parents, Ruth and Aubrey Coleman, and sister, Rita Hostetter.

She is survived by son, Nickie Chittum (Shelley), daughter, Lorrie Smals (Timmy); two granddaughters, Jessica Chittum (Daniel) and Arianna West (Jacob); three great-grandchildren, Gracelynn, Jayce and Tinsley; brothers, Stanley "Dock" Hull, Stanley Coleman (Patty), and Gary Coleman (Lisa); sisters, Charlene Thompson (Janie) and Alma Byers; several nieces and nephews; a very special sister-in-law, Linda Anderson; and a very special friend, Debbie "Louise" Shaffer.

A Celebration of Mary's life will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Buena Vista.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rockbridge Area Hospice or cancer research.

Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Buena Vista, VA
