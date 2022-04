Mary E. Simmons ColeJuly 28, 1929 - March 29, 2022Mary Edith Simmons Cole, age 92, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on March 29, 2022.She was born in Norfolk, Va., on July 28, 1929. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Ruby Simmons, and husband of 69 years, William A Cole Jr. She was a pastors wife. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.She is survived by her children, Michael Cole, Tina Dunville, and Timothy Cole; seven grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildrenA memorial service will be held at a later date at Collierstown Presbyterian Church, Lexington, Va.Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va., is serving the Cole family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com Lindsey Funeral Home219 N Main St., Rural Retreat, VA 24368