Mary E. Simmons Cole
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Lindsey Funeral Home - Rural Retreat
219 North Main Street
Rural Retreat, VA
Mary E. Simmons Cole

July 28, 1929 - March 29, 2022

Mary Edith Simmons Cole, age 92, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on March 29, 2022.

She was born in Norfolk, Va., on July 28, 1929. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Ruby Simmons, and husband of 69 years, William A Cole Jr. She was a pastors wife. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Michael Cole, Tina Dunville, and Timothy Cole; seven grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Collierstown Presbyterian Church, Lexington, Va.

Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va., is serving the Cole family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Lindsey Funeral Home

219 N Main St., Rural Retreat, VA 24368
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 3, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Highland Funeral Service-Lindsey Funeral Home - Rural Retreat
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.