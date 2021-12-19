Mary Helen Cowan Crotts
March 27, 1930 - December 16, 2021
Mary Helen Cowan Crotts, 91, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, from her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born on March 27, 1930, daughter of the late Leo and Ruby McFarland Cowan, in Roanoke, Va. Mary's perseverance and strength were made evident in her ability to continue to come to work on a daily basis before finally retiring in March of the present year. As Vice President and Secretary of Crotts Brothers Garage Inc. for 40 plus years, Mary had a tact and work ethic like no other. She was known to be very conservative and along with her husband, they taught there kids how to save and be prosperous.
While the garage was certainly a big part of her life, she also managed to maintain her household where you would always find a child or children roaming around and setting up camp. This remains to be to this day, and she absolutely loved it. She was, in the words of her children, "a wonderful person." Her family meant more to her than anything else in the world. She was happiest when they were all together, especially during the beach, and on occasion, the race trips. However, when she needed a little time to herself, when she was able, Mary would find her way down by Craigs Creek to try her luck with a little fishing therapy. She loved to fish!
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, George Edward Crotts; a son, Dale Crotts; daughter, Sue Lovell; and two brothers, Gene and Ralph Cowan.
Family remaining to cherish her memory includes her children, Gayle Myers (Charlie), Steven Crotts (Candy), Karen Myers (Gary), and W.G. Crotts (Lisa); siblings, Penny Keys, Dorothy Lee, Leon Cowan, and Gary Cowan; grandchildren, Nicholas Crotts (Janine), Brent Crotts, Melissa Williamson, Sara Myers, Perry Myers (Tiffany), Ashley Kassebaum (Jon), Allison Crotts, Christopher Myers (Erin), Christie Byrd (Devon), Matthew Crotts, and Brandi Stovall (Earl); step-grandchildren, Amy Conner, Adam McGarrell, and Liz Brandenberger; great-grandchildren, Madison, Waylon, Tyler, Ella, Kennedy, Dawson, Rylie, Callie, Cayden, Christopher, Jeremiah, Mackenzie, and Julius; and one great-great-grandchild, Lennon.
A graveside service to honor Mary's life will be conducted on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Sherwood Memorial Park, in Salem. Pastor Chris Kingery will officiate.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the caring staff of Heartland Hospice for the tremendous care given to Mary when it was most needed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Heartland Hospice of Roanoke in Mary's memory.
