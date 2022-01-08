Menu
Mary Louise Catron Dean
FUNERAL HOME
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street
Wytheville, VA
Mary Louise Catron Dean

January 6, 2022

Mary Louise Catron Dean, age 85, of Richmond, formerly of Wytheville, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Dean; her parents, Reed and Lula Catron; her brothers and sisters, Irene Umberger, Jim Catron, Betty Snider, and Joe Ed Catron. She is survived by her children, son, W. R. Dean of Baltimore, Md.; daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Paul Iwashchenko of Richmond; four sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law. Numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family members also survive.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 in the Grubb Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend James Bangle officiating. Burial will follow at Rosewood Memorial Gardens, Rural Retreat. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 8, 2022.
