Mary Dettweiler
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Valley Funeral Service
1609 Peters Creek Road NorthWest
Roanoke, VA
Mary Dettweiler

January 1, 1931 - June 8, 2021

Mary Yopp Dettweiler, age 90, died, at her home in Roanoke surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Mary grew up in Franklin County, and later, married and moved to Roanoke where she has been a resident for over 60 years. Mary was a loving mother and giving soul that always helped those in need. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, bird watching, and crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her son, David (Susan) of Warner Robins, Georgia; daughter, Marjorie Dooley of Roanoke; her grandchildren, Alton (Brett) Dooley, Melissa Archer, Benjamin, and Luke Dettweiler, and great-grandchildren, Timothy Dooley, Jacob, Jessica, and Josephine Brandimore. Siblings, Roy Yopp and Caroline Patton. And many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward David Dettweiler; brothers, James Yopp, Curtis Yopp, Barry Yopp; and sister Polly Funk.

Graveside services to be held at the Yopp Family Cemetery in Boones Mill, Va. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 12 p.m. with family receiving friends one hour prior.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Yopp Family Cemetery
1215 Dug Spur Rd., Calloway, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Valley Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am truly sorry for your loss. I have a lot of pleasant memories of her, Marjorie looks like we both lost our mothers this year. My heart is with you and your family.
JUDITH SALMON
June 16, 2021
No one let me know. I would have been at the funeral. We all loved her since we were babies.
Pat Hickson
Family
June 11, 2021
My condolences are with family. May my sweet aunt rest eternal peace
Marlena L Hunt
Family
June 10, 2021
My heartfelt love, sympathy and prayers are yours. May my loving aunt rest peacefully.
Pat Yopp
Family
June 10, 2021
