Mary DettweilerJanuary 1, 1931 - June 8, 2021Mary Yopp Dettweiler, age 90, died, at her home in Roanoke surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Mary grew up in Franklin County, and later, married and moved to Roanoke where she has been a resident for over 60 years. Mary was a loving mother and giving soul that always helped those in need. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, bird watching, and crossword puzzles.She is survived by her son, David (Susan) of Warner Robins, Georgia; daughter, Marjorie Dooley of Roanoke; her grandchildren, Alton (Brett) Dooley, Melissa Archer, Benjamin, and Luke Dettweiler, and great-grandchildren, Timothy Dooley, Jacob, Jessica, and Josephine Brandimore. Siblings, Roy Yopp and Caroline Patton. And many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward David Dettweiler; brothers, James Yopp, Curtis Yopp, Barry Yopp; and sister Polly Funk.Graveside services to be held at the Yopp Family Cemetery in Boones Mill, Va. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 12 p.m. with family receiving friends one hour prior.