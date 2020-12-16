Menu
Mary Ann Hubbard Dickenson
Mary Ann Hubbard Dickenson

August 20, 1929 - December 15, 2020

Mary Ann Hubbard Dickenson, 91, of Roanoke, Virginia, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, following a long illness.

She was born to Mary and Lawrence Hubbard in Roanoke, where she lived her whole life. Mary Ann graduated from Andrew Lewis High School in Salem, and from Westhampton College in Richmond in 1951 with a B.A. in Psychology. That summer she wed Henry Boyd Dickenson, a World War II veteran and MIT graduate, and they began more than 54 years of marriage devoted to each other.

Family and faith were central to Mary Ann and Boyd's life. While Boyd thrived in his work at Hayes, Seay, Mattern & Mattern, Mary Ann lovingly took care of their home and six children.

She read countless stories, taught life skills, nursed injuries and illnesses, encouraged each child's accomplishments, cooked family dinners every night and drove thousands of miles for the children's activities in her trusty station wagon. Family vacations every summer were highlights in her life. Mary Ann was a dedicated Sunday School teacher, handbell ringer and volunteer at Raleigh Court United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She was a canny investor, a sharp bridge player, a skilled seamstress, and an avid and knowledgeable gardener who enjoyed growing beautiful flowers and vegetables.

As their children grew up, Mary Ann began working outside the home, first as bookkeeper and sales associate at Anna MacDougall's, and later at the Roanoke Science Museum Gift Shop and Paper Alley. She was a faithful caregiver to her own mother and Boyd's mother in their last years, and an adoring grandmother to her twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family is extremely grateful for the kind and dedicated care given to Mary Ann by caregivers from At Home Caregivers and Companion Home Care, with particular thanks to Monica Kirtley for her loving care and companionship over the last 4 ½ years. We are also grateful to Heartland Hospice for their excellent end of life care.

Mary Ann is survived by children, Larry Dickenson (Stephanie) of Roanoke, Ann Platenkamp (Joe) of Fairfax, Roger Dickenson (Sharon) and Edward Dickenson (Mistie) of Roanoke, and Elizabeth Dickenson of Charlottesville; grandchildren, Henry, George (Samantha) and Charles Dickenson and Frances Alexanderson, Harold and Theresa Platenkamp, Christopher and Mary Dickenson, Alexandre and Gabriel Dickenson; and great-grandchildren, Sierra and Lily Alexanderson and Thatcher and Aralyn Dickenson.

She was predeceased by her husband, Boyd; sister, Edith Hurdle; son, David Dickenson; and grandchildren, Samuel Dickenson and Martha Platenkamp.

A Service of Death and Resurrection will be held for immediate family only at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021, at Raleigh Court United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Seungsoo Jun. The service will be live streamed and accessible via the church website www.rcumc.org. A Service of Committal and Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery and will be open to friends of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Raleigh Court United Methodist Church Foundation or to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 16, 2020 to Jan. 3, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this very difficult time, Ed. Although we did not have the honor and privilege of knowing your mother, we know that she must have been an amazing woman to have raised such an incredible son who has had a tremendously profound and positive impact on his students/athletes and is raising such a wonderful family. We are sending you our deepest condolences and virtual hugs. Love, The Daly Family
The Daly Family
December 30, 2020
Mary Ann was such a gracious woman and it was always a please seeing her. I do like to think of her in heaven with her mother, my Aunt Mary. But, of course, her loved ones will miss her in the meantime.
Ellen Robertson Mercer
December 27, 2020
Dear Roger, Sharon, Chris and Mary, Tom and I are so sorry for this great loss in your lives. I am assured of her wonderful character simply by knowing you, Roger! May you know God's good peace and love during this time and at all times. Love, Tom and Mary
Tom and Mary MacMichael
December 25, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Dickenson family at this time of loss. Oh the memories of her we will carry with us. From Allen Hurdle and family
Allen Hurdle
December 18, 2020
We always enjoyed Mary Ann. She was a lovely woman. Our prayers go out to her loved ones.
Greg and Daphne Huffman
December 17, 2020
I am so sorry for such a big loss. I adored her, she was so strong and witty. I´m thankful I got to spend time with such a beautiful lady!
Cindy Mahone
December 16, 2020
Thinking of you and your family.
Lee Ann Farley
December 16, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss I did her hair for many years we had such a good time. I know her family was her world.
Linda Arnold. Hair Trends
December 16, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers to the family of Mary Ann.
Joan Hurdle and family
December 16, 2020
