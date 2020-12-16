Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this very difficult time, Ed. Although we did not have the honor and privilege of knowing your mother, we know that she must have been an amazing woman to have raised such an incredible son who has had a tremendously profound and positive impact on his students/athletes and is raising such a wonderful family. We are sending you our deepest condolences and virtual hugs. Love, The Daly Family

