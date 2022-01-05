Menu
Mary Frances Donnelly
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
Mary Frances Donnelly

December 24, 2021

Mary F. Donnelly, 87, of Roanoke, Va., died peacefully on Friday, December 24, 2021.

She was born in Richmond, Va., the daughter of Robert and Lelia Mettert. She graduated from the Medical College of Virginia with a B.S. in Nursing and worked as a public Health Nurse in Richmond. She married the love of her life, Thomas E. Donnelly, in 1957, and moved with her family to Roanoke in 1962.

Mary Frances was an active member of Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon. She was a volunteer for the Roanoke City Health Department, Hurt Park School, and 30 years for the American Red Cross. She was a member of the Dogwood Garden Club and the PEO, Chapter AI, Salem, Va.

Mary Frances was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved nature, birding, reading, gardening, music, and travel. She selflessly gave to many causes and people; her greatest passion was her family and friends. She had a strong, quiet presence of faith in God.

She was preceded in death by her dear husband, Dr. Thomas E. Donnelly, and is survived by a daughter, Cathy Smithson (Berch) of Newport News, Va.; son, Tom Donnelly (Lauri) of Sterling, Va.; three grandchildren, Catie Sanders (Andrew), Michael Donnelly, and Cameron Smithson; and three great-grandchildren, Selah, Addie, and Caden Sanders.

The family would like to thank the staff at Woodland Hills retirement community, Generation Solutions, Carilion Emergency Room, and Good Samaritan Hospice for taking such good care of mom.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Andrew Whaley officiating. A reception will be held in the fellowship hall following the service. A private interment will be held in Sherwood Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church's Hunger Mission Group or to Feeding America. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
29
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sympathy and condolences to all her family. Mary Frances was a wonderful, caring, and generous lady who became my friend. She was gracious and kind. She will be greatly missed by myself and all who had the good fortune to know her. It was my privilege to continue Dr. Tom Donnelly´s medical practice and an honor to receive her blessing to do so.
Michael and Diane Malpass
Friend
January 28, 2022
My deepest sympathy to you all. Your mother was a lovely person. I have many fond remembrances of her when we were young. May her memory be a blessing to you.
Linda Secrist Dwyer
Other
January 28, 2022
The Ted Burton family
January 24, 2022
Great lady, I am so glad I was able to know her. I know she will not be forgotten.
Don Aldridge
Friend
January 7, 2022
Don Aldrdge
January 7, 2022
To a very much loved cousin you will be missed
Fay Dickerson Sams
Family
January 5, 2022
