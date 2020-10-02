StuartMary ElizabethSeptember 26, 2020Mary Elizabeth Stuart, 70, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was born in Bedford, Virginia, and was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Price; and grandfather, Josephus Nance. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sharvon Stuart; sister, Gertrude Buckner (Richard); brothers, Robert Nance (Dianne), Raymond Nance (Angela). She graduated from Lucy Addison High School Class of 1969 and worked for the City of Roanoke at the Main Branch and Gainsboro Libraries until her Retirement.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Serenity. Friends may view the remains on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m., at Serenity. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.