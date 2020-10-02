Menu
Mary Elizabeth Stuart, 70, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was born in Bedford, Virginia, and was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Price; and grandfather, Josephus Nance. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sharvon Stuart; sister, Gertrude Buckner (Richard); brothers, Robert Nance (Dianne), Raymond Nance (Angela). She graduated from Lucy Addison High School Class of 1969 and worked for the City of Roanoke at the Main Branch and Gainsboro Libraries until her Retirement.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Serenity. Friends may view the remains on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m., at Serenity. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA 24016
Oct
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA 24016
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
October 1, 2020