Richards
Mary Elizabeth White
July 24, 1924
September 28, 2020
Mary Elizabeth "Betsy" White Richards passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at her home.
She was born on July 24, 1929, to the late Ola Blankenship White and Herbert D. White and was also preceded in death by her husband, A. Stephen Richards Jr.
Surviving are her children, A. Stephen Richards III, Larry Richards, and Susan Cain (Johnny); three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Mountain View Memorial Park with Pastor Steve Shackelford (Kindred Hospice) officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation and guidelines for social distancing will be in place at the graveside service.
