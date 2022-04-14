Mary Richardson Gravely
May 8, 1918 - April 5, 2022
Mary Richardson Gravely entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the age of 103 years old. She was born in Farmville, Virginia, on May 8, 1918. Mary was the youngest daughter of Arthur Bernard Richardson and Nellie Booker Richardson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, five siblings, Ernest, Elna, Arthur, Anna, and Bernard Richardson; husband, Eddie H. Gravely, Sr.; son, Eddie H. Gravely, Jr.; daughter, Gloria Richardson Gravely Theckepera; and grandson, Eddie H. Gravely III. Mary was the matriarch of 72 descendants. She is survived by her only remaining son, Arthur B. Gravely, a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A public viewing will be held Friday, April 15, 2022, from 1 until 4 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will receive friends Friday, April 15, 2022, from 5 until 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church - Gainsboro, 310 North Jefferson St. Roanoke, VA 24016. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church - Gainsboro. Condolences may be sent to Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 14, 2022.