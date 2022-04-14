To the Family and Friends of Mrs. Mary Gravely We extend to you our Deepest Heartfelt Sympathy and Pray that our HEAVENLY FATHER Will Bless you with Wisdom to understand and Strength to endure these troubling Times. From Addison's finest and friends. The AGAPE Gentlemen of the Washington Metropolitan Area. Rest in HEAVENLY PEACE Mrs. MARY GRAVELY

Donald Harris April 12, 2022