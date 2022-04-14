Menu
Mary Richardson Gravely
1918 - 2022
BORN
1918
DIED
2022
Mary Richardson Gravely

May 8, 1918 - April 5, 2022

Mary Richardson Gravely entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the age of 103 years old. She was born in Farmville, Virginia, on May 8, 1918. Mary was the youngest daughter of Arthur Bernard Richardson and Nellie Booker Richardson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, five siblings, Ernest, Elna, Arthur, Anna, and Bernard Richardson; husband, Eddie H. Gravely, Sr.; son, Eddie H. Gravely, Jr.; daughter, Gloria Richardson Gravely Theckepera; and grandson, Eddie H. Gravely III. Mary was the matriarch of 72 descendants. She is survived by her only remaining son, Arthur B. Gravely, a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A public viewing will be held Friday, April 15, 2022, from 1 until 4 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will receive friends Friday, April 15, 2022, from 5 until 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church - Gainsboro, 310 North Jefferson St. Roanoke, VA 24016. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church - Gainsboro. Condolences may be sent to Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
15
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Apr
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
310 North Jefferson St., Roanoke, VA
Condolences and prayers to the family of our own Sister Mary Gravely.
She will be missed
GMZ Baptist Church
Friend
April 12, 2022
Grandma Gravely may you sleep in heavenly peace. I will remember you spunk and graceful personality.
Cecilia Alexander
Family
April 12, 2022
My Dearest Friend Gma as I called her will be missed immensely as well as FOREVER cherished!!! Rest well my dear!
Monica Sydnor
Friend
April 12, 2022
To the Family and Friends of Mrs. Mary Gravely We extend to you our Deepest Heartfelt Sympathy and Pray that our HEAVENLY FATHER Will Bless you with Wisdom to understand and Strength to endure these troubling Times. From Addison's finest and friends. The AGAPE Gentlemen of the Washington Metropolitan Area. Rest in HEAVENLY PEACE Mrs. MARY GRAVELY
Donald Harris
April 12, 2022
Her spirit which was always uplifting to just be around. God bless your family. You were definitely loved by all the lives you touched at First Baptist Church.
Kathy Divers Johnson
Friend
April 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results