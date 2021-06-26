Mary Sue Guyton Griffin
June 21, 2021
Mary Sue Guyton Griffin, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 21, 2021. Born in Bessemer, Alabama, Sue moved to Roanoke, Virginia in 1999.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Don L. Griffin and son, John Clayton Griffin. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Lenore Griffin Willis and Dick Willis, and Melissa Griffin Halsdorf and Aaron Halsdorf, all of Roanoke. She is also survived by her son, Preston Niblack of New York City, and four grandchildren.
Sue's happiest times were spent with family, especially her grandchildren, Molly and Clayton Willis and Anna and Preston Halsdorf. She loved them fiercely and spent hours reading to them, supporting their interests, taking them to museums and sharing stories about growing up in Bessemer. Sue touched the lives of hundreds of children as a classroom teacher in Severna Park, Maryland for over 25 years and then volunteering in several schools in Roanoke.
Sue was an avid supporter of the arts and loved being a docent at the Taubman Museum of Art. Her loyalty to her family formed her volunteerism - The Alzheimer's Association, The Names Project, and Southern Poverty Law Center.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church, 2339 Grandin Road, SW, Roanoke, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 26, 2021.