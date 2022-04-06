Mary N. HobackMary Neil Hoback passed away peacefully on January 21, 2022, just after her 58th birthday. Dubbed "Mernie Neil" by her toddler brothers who could not yet pronounce her name, they later shortened it to "Mern," and that stuck as her nickname throughout her life. She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Judge Frederick and Louise Hoback; maternal grandparents, Helen and Neil Good; her father, Judge Frederick Hoback Jr.; brother, Frederick Hoback, III; and paternal uncle, William Good.She is survived by her mother, Kathryn Hoback; brother, Kirk Hoback; uncles, Charles Van Hoback (Paula) and Andrew Hoback (Nancy); nephews, Lane and Hale Hoback; nieces, Ann Katherine and Eliza Kerri Hoback; cousins, Van Lear and Heidi Hoback; and special friend Lane Downing.Mary graduated from Salem High School, where she was pianist for and sang with the Chorale. She competed in High Jump on the Track team and was on the Homecoming Court there as well. She went on to Roanoke College where she majored in music and graduated in 1982. She then attended and graduated from American Paralegal School in Atlanta. Her career interests led her to work in catering, as a personal chef, and in banking. She was recently working at Wells Fargo as a loan document specialist. Mary had a wide circle of friends, with whom she shared interests in fishing, hunting, canoeing, kayaking, and hiking.She had a friendly, bubbly personality, always smiling. She had a great sense of humor and was fun to be around. She always had a rescue dog, the last of which was a Setter mix named Scout. Cancer appeared suddenly and took Mary's life too soon, after she fought it bravely for five months. The family is grateful to the many friends who kept in touch, and sometimes took her for an afternoon outing. Special thanks to friends Dave Thomas and Buster Frantz for giving special help. Thanks also to Good Samaritan hospice employees who helped bring comfort and pain relief to her.A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 2 p.m., at the columbarium at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Salem. Covid precautions are advised.John M. Oakey & Son Salem