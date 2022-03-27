Mary Alice HutchersonOctober 4, 1932 - February 7, 2022Mary A. Hutcherson, 89, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed peacefully from this life into her eternal home on Monday, February 7, 2022.Predeceasing her were her husband of 62 years, Reginald Hutcherson; her parents, James McGhee and Kathryn McGhee Bobbitt; and her sister, Betty Jane Angle.Mary Alice was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother throughout her life and will be greatly missed by her 16 descendants.Survivors include her children, Linda Thomas (husband, Mike), Ken Hutcherson (wife, Mary Ellen), and Hank Hutcherson (wife, Patricia); and her grandchildren, Rachel Smoots (husband, Matt), Tyler Hutcherson (wife, Cynthia), Adam Hutcherson (wife, Shelby), Lauren Thomas (fiancé, Tommy Burford), Danielle Hutcherson, and Emily Hutcherson.A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Instead of flowers, donations are encouraged for the American Red Cross on Church Ave. and the Presbyterian Community Center on Jamison Ave., both in Roanoke.