Mary Ann Pruitt Hutton
June 29, 2021
Mary Ann Pruitt Hutton, 76, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Ann's family wishes to thank the staff of Salem Terrace at Harrogate for their compassion and care of her.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or to your favorite charity
. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 4, 2021.