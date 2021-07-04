I saw Ann as a wonderful boss & leader to so many. Her kindness, compassion, and genuine, dedicated devotion to her work in the mental hlth field made a tremendous & positive influence on me throughout my years of service with Carilion. Her love of family, friends & life she frequently shared making us all feel even more CONNECTed than ever. Never to be forgotten, she'll always have a special place in my heart. As family cherish her memory, may she rest in heavenly peace. --Lola Dalrymple

Lola Dalrymple Work July 4, 2021