Mary Ann Pruitt Hutton
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Mary Ann Pruitt Hutton

June 29, 2021

Mary Ann Pruitt Hutton, 76, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Ann's family wishes to thank the staff of Salem Terrace at Harrogate for their compassion and care of her.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Heartfelt condolences to the family. I had the opportunity to work with Ann in many different roles over the years. Always had the greatest respect for her and appreciated her encouragement and support of her nursing teams.
Kay Kostura
Friend
July 9, 2021
So very sorry and many prayers for your family. Ann was a lovely lady inside out.
Debra Brogan
Friend
July 5, 2021
I saw Ann as a wonderful boss & leader to so many. Her kindness, compassion, and genuine, dedicated devotion to her work in the mental hlth field made a tremendous & positive influence on me throughout my years of service with Carilion. Her love of family, friends & life she frequently shared making us all feel even more CONNECTed than ever. Never to be forgotten, she'll always have a special place in my heart. As family cherish her memory, may she rest in heavenly peace. --Lola Dalrymple
Lola Dalrymple
Work
July 4, 2021
My deepest condolences to Ron and family. Ann was my first nurse manager/supervisor that offered her support for me to undertake nursng school while working under her. Forever grateful for her support, friendship and example working with her in the 80's.
Pam DeLawter Bernardo
Work
July 4, 2021
