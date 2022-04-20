Mary Lou "Windy" Eads Lawrence
October 9, 1932 - April 13, 2022
Mary Lou "Windy" Eads Lawrence, 89, of Hardy, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Tommy Cruise Lawrence; her parents, William "Henry" Eads and Nannie "Lula" Chapman Eads; and her siblings, Nellie Simmons, Clarence Eads, Robert Eads, Warren Eads, Viola Hall, Josephine "Jo" Cox, and Dixie "Sue" Arnold.
Surviving are her two daughters, Donna Whitney of Hardy, Va., and Michelle Lawrence of Reston, Va.; as well as her grandchildren, Allie Strum (Brandon) of Penhook, Va., Sage Whitney (Aaron) of Pittsboro, N.C., and Parker Whitney (Eddie) of Long Beach Island, New Jersey; and her great-grandchildren Cash, Cole, Kynzlee (Penhook) and Gatlin (Pittsboro). Mary is also survived by her sister, Mildred Nunn; her sisters-in-law, Ruth Rider (Bob) and Charlotte Lawrence; her brother-in-law, Jack Lawrence; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Mary was born on October 9, 1932, in Pulaski, Va. She graduated from Pulaski High School in 1950 and attended Virginia Western Community College, as well as Lee College. Mary had a love for writing and wrote numerous stories about her childhood, growing up with eight brothers and sisters. Her stories and puzzles were published in the Reader's Digest, as well as, in numerous magazines and journals.
Mary loved children and had an enormous heart. She helped foster newborn babies prior to their placement, was a stay-at-home mom when her children were young, and a caregiver to many children in the neighborhood. During these years, she was a longstanding member of the Williamson Road Church of God, and loved working in her garden, walking with friends, bowling, working puzzles, and helping others.
Mary worked part-time as a customer service specialist / gift wrapper at Macys for nearly 20 years. After retirement, she spent her time being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She and Tom could be seen sitting in the garage or taking walks through the neighborhood when they weren't doting on their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. The Graveside Service will be conducted the following afternoon at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Draper Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 2755 Old Baltimore Road, Draper, VA 24324.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
in honor of the deceased. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Arrangements by Oakey's Vinton Chapel, Vinton, Va., (540) 982-2221.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 20, 2022.