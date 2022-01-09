Mary Joan Mackey
January 29, 1921 - January 5, 2022
Mary Joan Mackey of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
She was born on January 29, 1921, the third child of Mary Freda Flanagan Mackey and Terrence Jerome Mackey, in Columbus, Ohio. Mary attended public schools and upon graduation from high school, she entered nursing school. In her senior year of nursing school, she enlisted in the United States Army at Fort Hayes in Columbus, Ohio, joining the Red Cross, which was a requirement for entry into the Army Nursing Corps.
After graduation and passing the State Nursing Boards examination, she was sworn in as a 2nd Lieutenant on January 14, 1943, and assigned to the 182nd Station Hospital in Algeria. Her unit departed for Italy, landing in Naples nine days after the invasion force. In August of 1945, the hospital unit was on its way to the Philippines when Victory in Japan was declared, and she was diverted to the States. She was discharged in September of 1947 as a disabled veteran after contracting polio upon her return to the States.
She enrolled in St Mary's College of Notre Dame and received her B.S. in Nursing in 1949. Following graduation, she entered the Maryknoll Convent and stayed until 1951, after realizing that was not her calling. She moved to Xenia, Ohio and worked as a Public Health Nurse. She entered training in Ohio at the American Headquarters for the Grail, a Catholic Lay Organization. In 1954 she boarded a tramp steamer for Durbin, South Africa, on a mission for the Grail. Mary worked in Uganda as a nurse in the countryside.
She returned to the United States in 1956 to work in Detroit for the Wayne County Public Health Department. In 1963 she enrolled in the Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, receiving a master's degree in Public Health Nursing. She worked at the University of Buffalo for two years before moving to Sandy, Utah to teach Public Health Nursing at the University of Utah and Westminster College in Salt Lake City.
Mary left teaching to establish an Accu-Pressure clinic for several years. She finished her nursing career working as a nurse at the VA Hospital in Salt Lake City, doing what she loved most – nursing.
After 20 years of retirement in Salt Lake City, she moved to Roanoke, Va., to be near family. She became an active member and Eucharistic Minister at both Our Lady of Nazareth and St. Andrews Catholic Church Parishes. Her last home was the Salem VA Medical Center, Salem, Va. where she was an active participant in resident activities and engaged the residents and the staff with her wonderful sense of humor and compassion.
Mary never had children of her own, but she loved, and was loved by four generations of grateful nieces and nephews. She was a pioneer model of independent, female self-sufficiency well before it emerged in our country. She left a legacy of dedication to family, health care and spirituality.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Our Lady of Nazareth, with burial at St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery after. The mass will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/c/OurLadyofNazarethRoanoke/featured
Mary requested donations to your favorite charity
in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.