Mary Catherine Overfelt McAdenMary Catherine Overfelt McAden, "Nana", joined her parents and seven siblings in her eternal home on Friday, January 7, 2022.Mary attended Ferrum College, High Point University, and received her Master's degree from the University of Virginia. She served as a United Methodist missionary in Bolivia for 11 years. She later taught reading and English Language Learning in Franklin County and Albemarle County, Virginia, and Montgomery County, North Carolina. She retired from teaching in 1997 but went on to substitute for several years after retirement.She leaves five children to remember her, Marce Foster (Robert), Jim McAden (Mary Ann), Ellen Dyer (Bill), John McAden (Cindy), and Robert McAden; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her living companion of more than 40 years, Martha Parsons of Southern Pines, North Carolina; a sister-in-law, Lois Overfelt; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Due to COVID 19 restrictions, A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make memorial contributions to Gogginsville United Methodist Church 111 Gogginsville Road, Rocky Mount VA 24151, or Good Samaritan Hospice 2408 Electric Road SW, Roanoke, VA 24018.Mary set an example for all. She was a faithful Christian servant, loved unconditionally, and always looked for ways to help others. Anyone that had the privilege to meet her surely has a story to tell!Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.