Mary Owen Minton
June 11, 2021
Mary Owen Minton, age 81, stepped into heaven on Friday, June 11, 2021, after fighting to recover from a devastating fall. She exchanged her brokenness for God's presence, and her love, faith, and overcoming spirit will be dearly missed. She was surrounded by loved ones and prayed for by hundreds.
Mary's kindhearted resourcefulness led her to care for children and the elderly throughout her life. She earned her certified nursing assistant certificate through Dabney S. Lancaster Community College. She has worked in nursing homes, in-home health, and volunteered with hospice, helping those who faced their darkest moments. An award-winning artist in her early years, Mary enjoyed painting wildlife, flowers, and country scenes.
Her keen ability to make friends anywhere has allowed her to touch many hearts through the years.
Mary is survived by three sons and their spouses, Gary Wray and his wife, Donna, Leslie "Pat" Wray and his wife, Lana, Adam Hall and his wife, Maryann; and one daughter, Mary Beth Dahl and her husband, Cameron; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Georgia Johnson, Martha Wilhelm, and Louellen Nichols.
She was predeceased in death by her husband, Steve Minton; her son, Michael Wray; her grandson, Corey Wray; her parents, Adam Thomas Owen and Ola Mae Owen Henley; two brothers, Don Owen and Glenn "Buddy" Owen
Funeral services will be conducted at the Evergreen Burial Park Chapel of Light at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, with Dr. Michael DuVal officiating. Interment will follow.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 16, 2021.