Mary Elizabeth "Betty" MolesDecember 18, 1929 - April 14, 2022Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Moles passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, after a brief illness.Betty grew up in Floyd, Virginia, and graduated from Floyd High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Evelyn Clower. She retired from Roanoke County Schools where she worked as a Secretary in the Warehouse. She was an active member of Salem Baptist Church and formerly Bethel Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. Betty volunteered at the Information Desk at the Salem VA Medical Center for over 25 years. She also performed volunteer work at the Salem/ Roanoke County Food Pantry and the Salem Museum. She was an active member of the Floyd Courthouse Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) and previously the Fort Lewis Chapter NSDAR.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Moles and her sister, Janet Clower Nester.Left to cherish her memory are her son, Arthur Moles and wife, Judy; her daughter, Amy Lawrence and husband, Ted; grandson Brent Lawrence; brother, Paul Clower (Wanda); sisters, Phyllis Wilson (Percy) and Donna Welch; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Monday, April 18, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m.A funeral service will be held in the chapel of Lotz Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Sherwood Memorial Park.The family suggests memorial donations in her name be made to Salem Baptist Church, 103 North Broad Street, Salem, VA 24153, or to Fort Lewis Fire and Rescue, 3915 West Main Street, Salem VA 24153.