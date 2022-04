I was so saddened to learn of Mary´s passing. She and I were friends in high school and college. I remember nights at The Varsity Club, downtown and particularly, a road trip to Kenosha in pursuit of a length of authentic tartan fabric an acquaintance had access to. Over the years we lost touch but I thought of her often and hoped we´d miraculously run into each other some day, as one does! Yes, she had the most beautiful blue eyes and even after all these years I recognized her in all of the loving memories posted above. May those memories be a blessing to you.

Kristine Miller School October 12, 2021