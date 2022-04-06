Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Elizabeth Moses
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 6 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Chapel
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth Moses

October 29, 1946 - April 2, 2022

Mary Elizabeth Moses, 75, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Preceding her in death was her loving husband, Morris W. Moses Sr. and her daughter, Libby Agee. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Patsy Hackney; son, Morris W. Moses Jr.; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild, as well as two siblings.

The family will welcome friends on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home. Chapel services will be conducted on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. with interment immediately following at Sherwood Memorial Park. Pastor Chuck Garner will officiate. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Chapel
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Apr
7
Service
11:00a.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Chapel
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Apr
7
Interment
Sherwood Memorial Park
1250 East Main Street, Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We are so sorry for your loss. We all know that Mary and Morris are watching over each of us as they always did while here. They will be deeply missed.
Chuck and Pam Shepard
April 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results