Mary Elizabeth Moses
October 29, 1946 - April 2, 2022
Mary Elizabeth Moses, 75, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Preceding her in death was her loving husband, Morris W. Moses Sr. and her daughter, Libby Agee. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Patsy Hackney; son, Morris W. Moses Jr.; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild, as well as two siblings.
The family will welcome friends on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home. Chapel services will be conducted on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. with interment immediately following at Sherwood Memorial Park. Pastor Chuck Garner will officiate. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 6, 2022.