Mary Sue Murphy
June 27, 1937 - February 25, 2021
Mary Sue Murphy, 83, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021. She was a long-standing member of Fellowship Baptist Church.
She was born in Virginia on June 27, 1937, to the late Owen W. and Margaret Mabes Basham. Sue was also preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by a daughter, Donna Dent (Gary); sons, Ernest Murphy (Denise) and David Murphy; special granddaughter, Leigh Burger; grandchildren, Berkley Dent, Mandy Murphy, Chris Lynn, Eric Lynn, Chad Murphy, Victor Murphy, Priscillia Murphy, Daniel Murphy and Kaitlyn Murphy; great-grandchildren, Sydney Burger, Haley Burger, Will Dent, Eli Murphy, Grant Murphy, Little William Lynn, Ashton Lynn, Hunter, Natalie Rogul and Gabriel Salamanca; and special friends, Margaret Nester, Brenda Ensor, JoAnn Howell, Shirley Weaver and Shirley Robinett. The family says a special thank you to Leigh.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 28, 2021.