Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Lou Nesbit
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 2 2022
11:00a.m.
Campbell Memorial Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Nesbit

March 5, 2022

On Saturday, March 5, 2022, Mary Lou Nesbit joined her husband, Willie Mack "Bill", who left us on May 6, 2021. Bill and Mary Lou were married 69 years.

They loved their children, John (deceased), Leigh, Lynn (Edie), and Cathy (Dick), seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and gave their time, support and love to their church and community.

Please join us for a celebration of life on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Campbell Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1130 Hardy Road, Vinton, VA 24179. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Campbell Memorial Presbyterian Church
1130 Hardy Road, Vinton, VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Leigh , Lynn and Cathy ... So sorry to hear of Moms passing ....We know she's in a better place ..... Stay Safe !!! van
Van Fleming
March 22, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results