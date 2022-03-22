Mary Lou Nesbit
March 5, 2022
On Saturday, March 5, 2022, Mary Lou Nesbit joined her husband, Willie Mack "Bill", who left us on May 6, 2021. Bill and Mary Lou were married 69 years.
They loved their children, John (deceased), Leigh, Lynn (Edie), and Cathy (Dick), seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and gave their time, support and love to their church and community.
Please join us for a celebration of life on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Campbell Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1130 Hardy Road, Vinton, VA 24179. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2022.