Mary Farling New
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Mary Farling New

Mary Farling New, 83, of Union Hall, Va., fought mesothelioma lung cancer for over 2 and half years. She lost her battle Wednesday, March 17, 2021, and went peacefully to meet God surrounded by her husband and daughter.

She was born on October 1, 1937, in Ridgeway, Va., to the late Wilbur Earl Farling and Edna Barns Farling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Howard Newcomb; grandson, Joe Newcomb; and brother, William Farling.

Mary was a member of Glade Hill Baptist Church. She loved flowers and working in her yard. The only thing she loved more was her grandchildren. She loved God and was faithful until her death.

She is survived by her husband of 52 and half years, Billy Edward New; daughter, Kathy Vint (Craig); grandchildren, Michele Burke (Sam), Amy Newcomb, and Erik Vint (Leah); great-grandchildren, Lila, Charlie, and Stella Burke, and Lena Vint; and siblings, Alice Farling, Wilbur Farling, and Frances Lampron.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Roselawn Burial Park Mausoleum with Dr. Wayburn Mosley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Glade Hill Baptist Church, 6608 Colonial Tpke., Glade Hill, VA 24092.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the New family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Roselawn Burial Park Mausoleum
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Staff and Residents of Rocky Mount Health and Rehab extend our sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Mrs. New. Your pain and suffering is gone and your Mansion has been prepared for your Eternal Home. You have met your, Heavenly Father, that you faithfully served. Signed: Margaret L. Parker, President Resident Council, Rocky Mount Health and Rehab., 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount, Virginia, Phone: 1(540)4839261.
Rocky Mount Health and Rehab
March 24, 2021
My condolences and sympathy
Geneva Martin
March 20, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Mary's family. I know Momma will miss talking on the phone with her friend Mary. She was a very sweet lady and I'll remember her fondly.
Janie Fulcher & Pat Collinsworth
March 19, 2021
Our sympathy and love are extended to the family. Mary was a beautiful lady with a smile that brought joy to those around her. Treasure the precious memories you have of your dear wife, mother, and grandmother.
David and Serena Jones
March 19, 2021
