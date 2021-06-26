Mary Ursalene Sowers Sowder Orange
February 8, 1920 - June 22, 2021
Mary Ursalene Sowers Sowder Orange, 101, formerly of Salem, Va. passed away in High Point, N.C. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Ursalene was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton J. Orange and her parents, Andrew J. (Dutch) and Lydia (Bettie) Sowers; ten brothers, one sister and their spouses. Ursalene will be sorely missed by the loves of her life, son, John G. Sowder and wife, Brenda, granddaughter, Crystal S. Rose and husband, Craig all of High Point, N.C., grandson, Darian R. Sowder and wife, Ronda of Inverness, Fla.
Also surviving is one stepdaughter, Lisa De Luzio, wo stepgranddaughters, two stepgrandsons, two stepgreat-grandsons. Also surviving Ursalene are many, many much-loved nieces, nephews, great-great-great-nieces and nephews and many special friends and neighbors in Virginia and North Carolina. Ursalene was a long time devoted Christian member of First Christian Church, Salem, Va., serving on various committees and Elder Emiratis. She was a member of Laurel Oak Christian Church in High Point, N.C. enjoying the Spiritual teaching and practices.
A funeral service will be held at First Christian Church of Salem on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. by Pastor Dan Netting of First Christian Church and Pastor Allen Brown of High Point, N.C. Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church from 1 until 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Roanoke, Va. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lotz Funeral Home, Salem, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 712 Front Avenue, Salem, VA, 24153 and/or Laurel Oak Christian Church, 1001 Old Plank Road., High Point, NC. 27265 and/or https://www.authoracare.org
(Hospice in Greensboro).
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 26, 2021.