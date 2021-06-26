Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Ursalene Sowers Sowder Orange
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021
Mary Ursalene Sowers Sowder Orange

February 8, 1920 - June 22, 2021

Mary Ursalene Sowers Sowder Orange, 101, formerly of Salem, Va. passed away in High Point, N.C. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Ursalene was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton J. Orange and her parents, Andrew J. (Dutch) and Lydia (Bettie) Sowers; ten brothers, one sister and their spouses. Ursalene will be sorely missed by the loves of her life, son, John G. Sowder and wife, Brenda, granddaughter, Crystal S. Rose and husband, Craig all of High Point, N.C., grandson, Darian R. Sowder and wife, Ronda of Inverness, Fla.

Also surviving is one stepdaughter, Lisa De Luzio, wo stepgranddaughters, two stepgrandsons, two stepgreat-grandsons. Also surviving Ursalene are many, many much-loved nieces, nephews, great-great-great-nieces and nephews and many special friends and neighbors in Virginia and North Carolina. Ursalene was a long time devoted Christian member of First Christian Church, Salem, Va., serving on various committees and Elder Emiratis. She was a member of Laurel Oak Christian Church in High Point, N.C. enjoying the Spiritual teaching and practices.

A funeral service will be held at First Christian Church of Salem on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. by Pastor Dan Netting of First Christian Church and Pastor Allen Brown of High Point, N.C. Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church from 1 until 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Roanoke, Va. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lotz Funeral Home, Salem, Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 712 Front Avenue, Salem, VA, 24153 and/or Laurel Oak Christian Church, 1001 Old Plank Road., High Point, NC. 27265 and/or https://www.authoracare.org (Hospice in Greensboro).

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First Christian Church of Salem
VA
Jun
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Christian Church of Salem
VA
Jun
29
Burial
Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens
Roanoke, VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.