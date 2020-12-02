Mary Pearl Holdren
Mary Pearl Holdren, 97, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
She was born in Franklin County, to the late Ewell and Annie Lee Pagans. She was a graduate of Franklin County High School. She was predeceased by her husband, Jesse Lee Holdren; brothers, Melvin Pagans and wife, Bernice, Lonza Pagans, and Curtis Pagans and wife, Pauline.
Surviving family includes sons, Curtis Ray Sink and wife, Marilyn, and Jerry Lee Holdren; granddaughters, Tammy Bland, and Pam Burroughs and husband, Andre; great-granddaughters, Devin Renee Williamson, and Brittany Nicole Henley; great great-grandchildren, Patrick, Bella, Raylan, Ty Lee Newman, and Zuko Newman; and special nieces and nephews, Bo, Steve, Kathy, Cindy, Rex, and Jack Pagans.
The family wishes to thank Barbara Foutz, our dear family friend, for all the love and support she has given us and to Andre for always being with us and all the help you've given our family. We love you both.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton, with Pastor Sherrill Michael officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 2, 2020.