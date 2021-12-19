Menu
Mary Edith Hundley Simpson
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Mary Edith Hundley Simpson

July 29, 1929 - December 16, 2021

Mary Edith Hundley Simpson, 92, of Roanoke, went to be with Lord, on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Born in Elliston, Va., on July 29, 1929, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert Samuel Simpson; parents, William and Bessie Hundley; brother, William Hundley Jr.; and sisters, Chris Parson, Peggy Langford, Norma Akers, and JoAnn Robertson.

Mary is survived by sons, Michael Simpson and wife, Barbara, of University Place, Washington, and Samuel Simpson and wife, Terresa, of Roanoke, Va.; daughter, Sally Mills and husband, Greg, of Derwood, Md.; grandchildren, David Simpson and wife, Katelyn, Jonathan Simpson, Elizabeth Simpson, Mary Ligman and husband, Scott, Jake Simpson, Rachel Simpson, Holly Mills, and James Mills; sister, Dorothy Straightiff; brother, Dr. Ralph Hundley and wife, Lee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mary's name to Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3911 Greenland Ave., Roanoke, VA 24012.

Funeral services will be conducted 12 Noon Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, by the Rev. Russ Merritt. Interment will follow in Mill Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the serivce. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 366-0707.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Dec
21
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
My condolences to Mary´s family. She was a fine lady and will be missed by many.
Dave Snider
Friend
December 19, 2021
