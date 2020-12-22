Mary Ann Spangler



October 17, 1932 - December 19, 2020



She was born on October 17, 1932 in Mullins, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Golden Rule Witt and Harold Witt. She was predeceased by her husband, Clarence Russell "Rusty" Spangler and daughter, Jan.



She is survived by her sons, James Spangler, Scott Spangler (Laurie), Tim W. Spangler (Terri); brother, Charles Witt; five grandchildren, Sean, Michaela, Kiel, Claire, Russell; and two great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Kolby.



She was retired from Clerk of Roanoke County General District Court. She was a member of the Lake Quilters Guild. Her beautiful quilts, watercolors and home attest to her talent for color and design. No services are planned and arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Bedford.



Updike Funeral Home and Cremation Service



Bedford, Va.



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 22, 2020.