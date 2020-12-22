She was born on October 17, 1932 in Mullins, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Golden Rule Witt and Harold Witt. She was predeceased by her husband, Clarence Russell "Rusty" Spangler and daughter, Jan.
She is survived by her sons, James Spangler, Scott Spangler (Laurie), Tim W. Spangler (Terri); brother, Charles Witt; five grandchildren, Sean, Michaela, Kiel, Claire, Russell; and two great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Kolby.
She was retired from Clerk of Roanoke County General District Court. She was a member of the Lake Quilters Guild. Her beautiful quilts, watercolors and home attest to her talent for color and design. No services are planned and arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Bedford.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
6 Entries
Mary Ann and her husband Rusty were not only family, but my friends. Wonderful people. I am proud to have known them.
James Loren Spangler
May 18, 2021
I always thought you were a beautiful person inside and out. Sympathy s to the family.
Jackie Neal Taylor
March 13, 2021
Jim Ed, Scottie, and Tim, I lived on Elizabeth Ave in Salem, 3 houses down from you and your parents. They were such fun people. And your Uncles Charles and Harold. Your mother was a lovely lady. Wish I could see some of her quilts since I am a quilter, also. I'm sure they are lovely.
Mary Ed Williams
December 23, 2020
I worked with Mary Ann in General District Court for several years. She was always one of my favorite people. We had many good times and laughs together. She will be missed. God bless you all.
Sandy Anderson
December 23, 2020
Jim Ed, Scott, Tim and families- so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. I have many fond memories of her from when I was growing up.
Steve Young
December 22, 2020
We are so sorry for your lost. Our hearts cry for all you.