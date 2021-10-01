Mary Jean Turpin



August 22, 1935 - September 28, 2021



Mary Jean Turpin, age 86, of Salem, Virginia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Joseph C. Thomas Center in Salem. She was a retired employee of the City of Roanoke with over 20 years of service as a library clerk in several City schools. She is survived by her sons, Michael K. Turpin of Salem, Virginia and Terry L. Turpin of Davidsonville, Maryland and two grandchildren, Hillary J. Turpin and Kyle Z. Turpin.



The family will recieve friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke. Burial will be private.



Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory



5160 Peters Creek Rd



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 1, 2021.