Mary Jean Turpin, age 86, of Salem, Virginia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Joseph C. Thomas Center in Salem. She was a retired employee of the City of Roanoke with over 20 years of service as a library clerk in several City schools. She is survived by her sons, Michael K. Turpin of Salem, Virginia and Terry L. Turpin of Davidsonville, Maryland and two grandchildren, Hillary J. Turpin and Kyle Z. Turpin.
The family will recieve friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke. Burial will be private.
Such a sweet person. She will be missed.
Shelby Melvin
October 2, 2021
Deepest Sympathy!
Teresa Pruitt
Friend
October 1, 2021
Jean was such a kind, sweet, and fun person. I loved having her help in the library and book fairs at Masons Cove Elementary School. She always talked fondly of her sons and her grandchildren, Kyle and Hillary.