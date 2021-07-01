Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maryanne Davidson
FUNERAL HOME
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road
Pearisburg, VA
Maryanne Davidson

April 29, 1941 - June 30, 2021

Maryanne Davidson, 80, of Rocky Gap, Va. went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at her home.

Maryanne was born on April 29, 1941 and grew up in the White Gate section of Giles County, the daughter of the late Robert and Nell Francis. She was valedictorian of her graduating class at Pearisburg High School. She entered the field of education at Radford College and became a career educator, teaching mathematics and English. Later she obtained a certification in library science and became a school librarian. She worked in the Bland County and Tazewell County school systems until her 2004 retirement.

In 1961, she was united in holy matrimony to James Grady Davidson and moved to Rocky Gap, where the new couple raised cattle, hogs, and sheep on their farm. They were married for 54 years until his passage, and Maryanne served as his caregiver for the last few years of his earthly sojourn. She and James were long-time members of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Bluefield, W.Va., where she served as a Sunday school teacher, missions committee member, and prayer team member. She was an avid mountain hiker for many years and excelled at culinary activities, gardening, and board games throughout her days.

In addition to her husband and parents, Maryanne was preceded in death by her brother, David Miles Francis and two infant sisters.

Those left to cherish Maryanne's memory are her brother Robert Lee Francis (Betty); son, James Joseph Davidson of Rocky Gap; son, Seth Bane Davidson (Teri) of Columbia, S.C.; son, Miles Grady Davidson (Becky) of Chattanooga, Tenn.; granddaughter, Hannah Davidson Clark (Austin); granddaughter, Lydia Davidson Madison (Will); grandson, James Daniel Davidson; granddaughter, Mary Kathryn Davidson; and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. Maryanne had the honor of meeting her first great-grandchild, Miles David Clark, who entered our world last September.

A memorial service for Maryanne will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Bluefield, W.Va., on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 1 p.m., with Pastor Jonathan Rockness officiating. Friends may call at the church from 11 a.m. until the service time. There will be a private family burial on a separate date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the Mission Fund of Westminster Presbyterian Church, PO Box 1258, Bluefield, WV, 24701.

A. Vest and Sons Funeral Home of White Gate, Va. is serving the Davidson family, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Bluefield, WV
Jul
2
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Bluefield, WV
Funeral services provided by:
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I am so sorry to learn of Maryanne's death. I always enjoyed seeing her. She was a delight. My prayers are with the family. She and Jimmy will always be some of my "favorites " in my memories.
Molly Thompson
Friend
July 5, 2021
Joe. Sorry to see of your mothers passing in paper yesterday. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Beautiful lady, many memories to cherish. Call us sometime!
Richard and Harriet Rader
Richard and Harriet Rader
Friend
July 2, 2021
Don and I are so sorry to hear of the passing of Maryanne. She was our high school teacher in math and taught us so much in our classes and in National Beta Club. Praying for the family´s comfort at this time?
Deena Wright Stowers
School
July 1, 2021
The world will have a big hole in it where the little lady was. So full of life and rich in the history of our county I will miss seeing her in the little garden she had off the road on her farm . Rest In Peace little lady in the arms of Jesus.
Mike Reed
Neighbor
June 30, 2021
Mrs.Davidson was my math teacher at Rocky Gap High school..was was strict...when I look back I wish that I had listened to her and not dislike Algebra..
linda fields
Teacher
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results