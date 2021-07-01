Maryanne Davidson
April 29, 1941 - June 30, 2021
Maryanne Davidson, 80, of Rocky Gap, Va. went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at her home.
Maryanne was born on April 29, 1941 and grew up in the White Gate section of Giles County, the daughter of the late Robert and Nell Francis. She was valedictorian of her graduating class at Pearisburg High School. She entered the field of education at Radford College and became a career educator, teaching mathematics and English. Later she obtained a certification in library science and became a school librarian. She worked in the Bland County and Tazewell County school systems until her 2004 retirement.
In 1961, she was united in holy matrimony to James Grady Davidson and moved to Rocky Gap, where the new couple raised cattle, hogs, and sheep on their farm. They were married for 54 years until his passage, and Maryanne served as his caregiver for the last few years of his earthly sojourn. She and James were long-time members of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Bluefield, W.Va., where she served as a Sunday school teacher, missions committee member, and prayer team member. She was an avid mountain hiker for many years and excelled at culinary activities, gardening, and board games throughout her days.
In addition to her husband and parents, Maryanne was preceded in death by her brother, David Miles Francis and two infant sisters.
Those left to cherish Maryanne's memory are her brother Robert Lee Francis (Betty); son, James Joseph Davidson of Rocky Gap; son, Seth Bane Davidson (Teri) of Columbia, S.C.; son, Miles Grady Davidson (Becky) of Chattanooga, Tenn.; granddaughter, Hannah Davidson Clark (Austin); granddaughter, Lydia Davidson Madison (Will); grandson, James Daniel Davidson; granddaughter, Mary Kathryn Davidson; and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. Maryanne had the honor of meeting her first great-grandchild, Miles David Clark, who entered our world last September.
A memorial service for Maryanne will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Bluefield, W.Va., on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 1 p.m., with Pastor Jonathan Rockness officiating. Friends may call at the church from 11 a.m. until the service time. There will be a private family burial on a separate date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the Mission Fund of Westminster Presbyterian Church, PO Box 1258, Bluefield, WV, 24701.
A. Vest and Sons Funeral Home of White Gate, Va. is serving the Davidson family, avestandsons.com
, (540) 921-2985.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 1, 2021.