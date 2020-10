Crawley



Matthew Lewis



October 4, 2020



Matthew Lewis Crawley, 34, of Roanoke, passed away on October 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret Crawley and Harry Jeffries Jr. Surviving are his brothers, Joseph and Benjamin Crawley and many nephews and nieces. He was loved by family and many friends.



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 10, 2020.