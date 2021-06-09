Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maurice E. Bingham
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
Maurice E. Bingham

May 27, 2021

Maurice E. Bingham, 86 of Boones Mill, Va., passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Serena Bingham; and siblings, Garfield, Conant, Joyce and Charity; and his wife, Martha Bingham.

Survivors include his children, Elder Michael (Alicia) Bingham of San Diego, Calif.; daughters, Leslie Bingham and Shar'on Williams, both of Roanoke, and Heidi Wilson of San Diego, Calif.; his only surviving sibling, Bishop Osborne Gould (Annie) Bingham of Rocky Mount, N.C.; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Garden of Prayer #7 COGIC, Vision of Faith Worship Center, with Elder Mark Turner officiating and Pastor Hattie Stancil delivering the eulogy. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Va. Friends may call at Serenity for viewing on Thursday, from 2 until 5 p.m. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Garden of Prayer #7 COGIC, Vision of Faith Worship Center
VA
Jun
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Garden of Prayer #7 COGIC, Vision of Faith Worship Center
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
Our sincerest condolences to the entire Bingham family as you mourn the loss of Deacon Maurice. He will be remembered for his kindness, great sense of humor, warm smile and huge heart. Lovingly, The Jones Family
Elder John & Evang. Cherral Jones
June 11, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Mr. Bingham's passing. What an amazing man of God he was! Always smiling and kidding around and sharing his faith. I knew him as a customer of my employer for many years. He called me his "adopted daughter" and I considered that an amazing honor. The world was a much better place for his having been here.

Rest in peace with your beloved wife, Mr. Bingham. Thank you for your service to our country and thank you for blessing me with your stories, sage advice, smiles and laughter.
You will be missed.
Brenda Whitt
Friend
June 11, 2021
Such a great man. I'm so glad to have been able to call him a friend, R.I.P my friend.
Robert Giles
Friend
June 10, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Diane & Alvin Olivia & Chris Family
Friend
June 10, 2021
To the family, may God give you the peace beyond all understanding. Our hearts and prayers are with you in your loss.
Joylette and Lin Johnson
Friend
June 10, 2021
Gloria Echols
June 8, 2021
My Deepest Condolences to the Bingham Family. My Thoughts and Prayers are with you.
Gloria Echols
Friend
June 9, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
June 9, 2021
Leslie bingham
Daughter
June 8, 2021
My deepest sympathy go out to the Bingham family he was a wonderful man of God he will be missed may God bless you all
Edith m JOHNSON
Friend
June 8, 2021
Family, You are in my Prayers. Rest Easy Deacon Bingham
Verna Whitten
Friend
June 8, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sabrina Cotton
Acquaintance
June 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results