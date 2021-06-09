Maurice E. BinghamMay 27, 2021Maurice E. Bingham, 86 of Boones Mill, Va., passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Serena Bingham; and siblings, Garfield, Conant, Joyce and Charity; and his wife, Martha Bingham.Survivors include his children, Elder Michael (Alicia) Bingham of San Diego, Calif.; daughters, Leslie Bingham and Shar'on Williams, both of Roanoke, and Heidi Wilson of San Diego, Calif.; his only surviving sibling, Bishop Osborne Gould (Annie) Bingham of Rocky Mount, N.C.; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles other relatives and friends.A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Garden of Prayer #7 COGIC, Vision of Faith Worship Center, with Elder Mark Turner officiating and Pastor Hattie Stancil delivering the eulogy. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Va. Friends may call at Serenity for viewing on Thursday, from 2 until 5 p.m. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.