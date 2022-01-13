Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maurice Wayne Blankenship Sr.
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
Maurice Wayne Blankenship Sr.

July 12, 1936 - January 5, 2022

Maurice Wayne Blankenship Sr., passed away from this life on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He was born on July 12, 1936, in Bedford County, a son of the late Herbert E. Blankenship Sr. and Jessie Abbott Blankenship. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Adrian and Herbert Jr. and three sisters, Marion, Jean and Anne.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Rosie Carte Blankenship; his sons, Larry and Maurice Jr.; daughter, Debbie; his granddaughters, Talia, Allison and Cheyanna; grandson, Tyler; great-grandson, Bryson; sister-in-law, Dot, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Special thanks to Dr. Brandon Cox for all of the good care he gave to Maurice over the years.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Quaker Baptist Church with the Rev. David Timma and the Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Quaker Baptist Church
4665 Chestnut Fork Road, Bedford, VA
Jan
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Quaker Baptist Church
VA
Jan
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Quaker Baptist Church
4665 Chestnut Fork Road, Bedford, VA
Jan
15
Interment
1:45p.m.
Quaker Baptist Church Cemetery
4665 Chestnut Fork Road, Bedford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Sending Love and prayers to all of Maurice's family! I'm so sorry that I didn't know sooner! I love your family like my own.
WICKLINE GLORIA
Friend
January 25, 2022
My sincere condolences for your family. I am thinking of you Rosie as well as the rest of your family. He was certainly a special man.
MELISSA CUELLO
Family
January 16, 2022
Maurice was a great person always enjoyed my times with him and his family may the Lord be with you and your family during these difficult times
Sammy Swain
January 14, 2022
I´ll never forget the time Joe was in the motorcycle race and one and a guy in a tower gave the race to the Kawasaki and Maurice and Allen went up the ladder and all of a sudden this guy changed his mind and called the race right and Joe won the race good job Maurice
Sammy Swain
Friend
January 14, 2022
I know the Abbott family welcomed him with open arms. My mother loved him dearly. Sending prayers to your family for peace.
Pamela Viars Baker daughter of Elizabeth Abbott Viars
January 14, 2022
Debbie, prayers are with you and your family.
Donald Wayne Ramsey
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results