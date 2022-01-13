Maurice Wayne Blankenship Sr.July 12, 1936 - January 5, 2022Maurice Wayne Blankenship Sr., passed away from this life on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He was born on July 12, 1936, in Bedford County, a son of the late Herbert E. Blankenship Sr. and Jessie Abbott Blankenship. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Adrian and Herbert Jr. and three sisters, Marion, Jean and Anne.He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Rosie Carte Blankenship; his sons, Larry and Maurice Jr.; daughter, Debbie; his granddaughters, Talia, Allison and Cheyanna; grandson, Tyler; great-grandson, Bryson; sister-in-law, Dot, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Special thanks to Dr. Brandon Cox for all of the good care he gave to Maurice over the years.A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Quaker Baptist Church with the Rev. David Timma and the Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.