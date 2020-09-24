ComptonMaurice D.Maurice Derrell Compton, 62, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. A private service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, 1 p.m., at Serenity. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jimmy and Dana Brewer Richardson
Friend
September 23, 2020
To the familyMay God be with you in these uncertain and difficult times. When you put your trust in Him and rest in His arms He will take care of you. With sincere sympathy, an old friend and classmate of Maurice from Booker T. to Lucy Addison. "The Fox Family"
Leslie Fox Terry
Classmate
September 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.