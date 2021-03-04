In memory of shared childhood days on Rutherford Avenue. May you rest in peace, Maurice. Our prayers for comfort and blessings to the Plummer Family.
The Parks Family
March 6, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the Plummer family. We are truly sorry to hear of the passing of your beloved brother, Maurice. We are praying for you all during this difficult time.
Carlton & Shellye Crawley
Friend
March 6, 2021
To my cousin Rena Plummer I'm truly sorry for your loss I wish I could've been there but you were in my thoughts and prayers may God comfort and strengthen you and your family at this time if you need to talk I'm here to listen love u Tony n Linda Wallace Knoxville Tennessee ❤
Tony n Linda Wallace
Family
March 6, 2021
Martha Evans
Friend
March 6, 2021
Wishing you peace to bring comfort, the courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart.
Cynthia Price
March 6, 2021
MAURICE & PENNY
Marice wanted photos with our then puppy Penny. It turned into a series over the course of a year
Everybody I knew who met Maurice liked him. My 4 kids knew Maurice as the guy who always joked with them
One of my daughters interviewed Maurice for an Occupational Therapy Grad School paper on making adaptations in life
Miss you Kind Sir
My heartfelt condolences to Karen Plummer. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tiffany Richardson
Friend
March 6, 2021
Your friend Dreama Hayes from Friendship Manor and her daughter Deirdre. You were such a good friend to my Mother Dreama. You will be missed Rest In Peace
Dreama Hayes
Friend
March 6, 2021
Sympathy to the Plummer family, especially to daughter, Mauricia & sister, "Mikie". Maurice will be missed but he is now in God's hands.
Carrieoma brooks
Acquaintance
March 6, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. Praying for strength and comfort.
Kay Wallace & Family
March 6, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you. Maurice was my right hand and eyes doing Red's time at Friendship. I will miss him. Kitty
Evelyn Board
March 6, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are that God's love would comfort and bless you in this time of sorrow.
William and Beverly King
Family
March 6, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family. Maurice was a neighbor of my brother´s who passed away in October. Whenever I would go up there he was always polite and talked with me. He will be missed.
Patricia McFalls
March 5, 2021
Heartfelt prayers and comforting hugs to the entire family. I am so sorry for your loss.
Carol Ashley
Friend
March 5, 2021
You will be missed by all Rest in peace
Linda
Friend
March 5, 2021
Hi Maurice. Its been a week since you passed and I still can't believe you're gone. I know you're in heaven now joking with Dad. I'll miss seeing you in the lobby at Ridgeview and I'll miss when we just chat. See you in heaven, Cousin.
Your cousin Annie
Annie Wilson
Family
March 5, 2021
We extend our deepest sympathy to the family. Our memories together in Roanoke and New Jersey light our minds with shared many happy times in the early days. Maurice is in a better place and has earned his eternal peace. God bless.
Irene and Carolyn Coleman
March 5, 2021
HEARTFELT PRAYERS AND CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY ON THE LOSS OF A JOYFUL SPIRIT That uplifted many people.
James/Barbara Wade
March 5, 2021
Sending prayers and condolences to the family
Fred Brown, Jr
March 4, 2021
Praying for the family, love Aunt geràldine
Geraldine Reid
Family
March 4, 2021
Missed you when you left Friendship. We used to have some good chats. Family, please know that our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with you.
John & Mary Neal
March 4, 2021
May god be with and your family during this difficult time from Chaz & Alisha Davis
Chaz Davis
Family
March 4, 2021
A very good friend of mine that I met in Roanoke. You will never be forgotten by my wife and I.
Jerome Wooster
Friend
March 4, 2021
May God continue to bless you at this very sad time. You all are in my prayers. Dot Cooper...formally of Rutherford Ave., NW
Dortheia Cooper
Friend
March 4, 2021
To the Plummer Family: Our deepest condolences to the family. May God comfort you during this time.
Bagby Family
Friend
March 4, 2021
Our prays go out the Plummer family be strong thats what he believed in never forget the good times maurice helped pilgrim to travel a great spirit
Roy an annie Waldron
Friend
March 3, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
March 4, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Stephen Edwards
Friend
March 3, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Uplifting the family in prayer