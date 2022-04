Mauritta "Rita" Cadd Lester



October 26, 1930 - January 13, 2022



The celebration of Rita's life will be held Friday, April 15, 2022, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, with the Rev. Troy Mays officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019



Published by Roanoke Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2022.