Max Charles William Kelly
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Max Charles William Kelly

September 30, 1938 - June 13, 2021

Max Charles William Kelly, 82, of Roanoke went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 13, 2021. He retired from the Navy in 1977.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Beverly Angle Kelly; sons, Wayne (Melinda) Kelly, Mark (Renee) Kelly, Michael Kelly, and Brian Kelly; daughter, Amy Kelly; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Terry (Phyllis) Kelly, Jack (Luanna) Kelly, and Rick Kelly; sister, Peggy (Robert) Goris; and sister-in-law, Susan Kelly.

Max was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Charlotte Kelly; brothers, Robert Kelly and Ralph Kelly; and two great-grandchildren, Jonathan Cao-Kelly and James Popp.

The family will be having a Visitation on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 3 until 5 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home. A Committal Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at SW Virginia Veteran's Cemetery, 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin, VA 24084. The Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m. at Peters Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Wood Haven Road, Roanoke, Va.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Jun
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Jun
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Committal at SW Virginia Veteran's Cemetery
5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin, VA
Jun
17
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Peters Creek Old German Baptist Church
Wood Haven Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Brenton Grey Company
June 16, 2021
