Max Charles William Kelly



September 30, 1938 - June 13, 2021



Max Charles William Kelly, 82, of Roanoke went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 13, 2021. He retired from the Navy in 1977.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Beverly Angle Kelly; sons, Wayne (Melinda) Kelly, Mark (Renee) Kelly, Michael Kelly, and Brian Kelly; daughter, Amy Kelly; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Terry (Phyllis) Kelly, Jack (Luanna) Kelly, and Rick Kelly; sister, Peggy (Robert) Goris; and sister-in-law, Susan Kelly.



Max was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Charlotte Kelly; brothers, Robert Kelly and Ralph Kelly; and two great-grandchildren, Jonathan Cao-Kelly and James Popp.



The family will be having a Visitation on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 3 until 5 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home. A Committal Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at SW Virginia Veteran's Cemetery, 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin, VA 24084. The Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m. at Peters Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Wood Haven Road, Roanoke, Va.



