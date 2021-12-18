Menu
McHenry Lewis "Mac" Stiff III
1924 - 2021
Enders and Shirley Funeral Home - Berryville
McHenry Stiff III

October 27, 1924 - November 27, 2021

McHenry Lewis "Mac" Stiff III, 97, of Round Hill, Va. died at home on November 27, 2021. He was born in Roanoke, Va., the son of McHenry Lewis Stiff Jr. and Annie Lou Baugh Stiff. He was predeceased by his wife, Anne Langbein Stiff.

Mac served in the U.S. Navy (1942-1945) and in the U.S. Naval Reserve for 21 years. He earned a Bachelors Degree from Emory University and a PhD from the University of Virginia. Mac taught at the University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette, La. (1952-1966). He taught and served as Academic Dean and VP at the College of Artesia in Artesia, N.M. (1966-1971). Afterwards, he and Anne returned to Virginia, where they owned and operated "Round Hill Garden" nursery.

Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville, Va. Please visit www.endersandshirley.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Grace Episcopal Church
Berryville, VA
