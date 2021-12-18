McHenry Stiff III
October 27, 1924 - November 27, 2021
McHenry Lewis "Mac" Stiff III, 97, of Round Hill, Va. died at home on November 27, 2021. He was born in Roanoke, Va., the son of McHenry Lewis Stiff Jr. and Annie Lou Baugh Stiff. He was predeceased by his wife, Anne Langbein Stiff.
Mac served in the U.S. Navy (1942-1945) and in the U.S. Naval Reserve for 21 years. He earned a Bachelors Degree from Emory University and a PhD from the University of Virginia. Mac taught at the University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette, La. (1952-1966). He taught and served as Academic Dean and VP at the College of Artesia in Artesia, N.M. (1966-1971). Afterwards, he and Anne returned to Virginia, where they owned and operated "Round Hill Garden" nursery.
