So sorry to hear Megan passed. She was one of the greatest people I ever met. She made each day at Gibbsboro Elementary better. Megan’s drive helped to push me to be a better student, her kindness enabled me to grow past the torment of my middle school years. Sadly, we moved into different circles in high school and lost touch. I was glad to read she accomplished so much in her short time on earth and found true love. She will be missed.

Denita Byars Friend March 10, 2021