Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times
Obituaries
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dr. MAJ Megan Dow McPhee
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Dr. MAJ Megan Dow McPhee

May 25, 1977 - March 5, 2021

Dr. MAJ Megan Dow McPhee, 43, of Roanoke, gained her heavenly wings on Friday, March 5, 2021

It is difficult to find the words that would truly describe a person like Megan. In such a short amount of time on this earth, she excelled and achieved things that others can only dream of. In her early years she received her bachelor's degree in biology and Music at the College of William and Mary. She then went on to achieve another Doctorates Degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School as an O.B.G.Y.N., from there She joined the United States Army in 1999, from which she retired as a Major after thirteen dedicated years of service to her country and was given the honor of a Superior Honorable Discharge.

A well-decorated officer, during her time in the service she received four Cares Awards for excellence during surgery, an Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, as well as numerous others that are far too many to list. After retiring from the military, she went on to serve a residency at the University of Virginia for Psychiatric Medicine. Up until her passing, she was serving as a Forensic Psychiatrist for Catawba State Hospital. There are so many accomplishments that could be listed, however, she leaves behind a great and achievable legacy for all her children, as well as anyone willing to set goals for themselves and pursue them tirelessly. If she could leave behind any words to remember her by, they would be to never give up, always follow your dreams, and never doubt or underestimate yourself, nor your potential.

Megan was preceded in death by her grandparents, Donald and Dorothy Dow, as well as Lawrence and Dorothy McPhee.

Left to cherish her memory and carry forth her legacy are her parents, Lawrence and Doreen McPhee; loving wife of eight years, Amanda McPhee; children, Jonathan Arnold, Cameron, and Conner McPhee, and last but not least, Hannah Arnold; mother and father-in-law, Gary and Patty Richardson; brother-in-law, Gary Richardson, and husband Barry; also left to cherish her memory are her ever so precious fur babies, Juno, Lily, Alfie, Sooki, Finch, and Sophie.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 12, 2021, from 5 until 6 p.m. in John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home Chapel, in Salem. A celebration of Megan's Life will also be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 6 p.m. in the chapel.

The family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation to the Roanoke City Police Department, as well as Roanoke City Fire & Rescue for their compassion and tireless efforts.

Charitable donations can be made directly to the family during the visitation in her memory to help the family financially carry forward during this difficult time.

Online condolences as well as accessing the live stream broadcast of Megan's service can be done by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com.


Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Mar
12
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincere condolences are offered to the family. We were so very sorry to hear of Megan´s far too early death . Thinking of you all at this time.
Kathleen Hagaman
April 10, 2021
I just found out about Megan's passing. We went to high school together. She was one of the only people that made me feel part of. I am sorry to hear you left this world so soon.
Suzanne Tindall
March 21, 2021
Connie Schimmel
Neighbor
March 10, 2021
So very sad. What a beautiful life she lived and so many amazing accomplishments. My heart goes out to all of her family.. you will be so very missed be all.. I am so blessed to have known you and gone through school with you. Rest easy my beautiful friend.
Justine Veigel
March 10, 2021
So sorry to hear Megan passed. She was one of the greatest people I ever met. She made each day at Gibbsboro Elementary better. Megan’s drive helped to push me to be a better student, her kindness enabled me to grow past the torment of my middle school years. Sadly, we moved into different circles in high school and lost touch. I was glad to read she accomplished so much in her short time on earth and found true love. She will be missed.
Denita Byars
Friend
March 10, 2021
I love you Megan, I miss you so much it´s unbearable but I know someday we will be together again I just have to make it until that day and I will love you and miss you every second until that moment, you were my whole world and it stopped the moment you left me!
Amanda McPhee
March 10, 2021
