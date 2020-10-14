SawyersMelba JonesOctober 12, 2020Melba Jones Sawyers, age 93, of Christiansburg, went to be with her Lord and savior on Monday, October 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Sawyers; parents, Aubrey and Eunice Oueda Jones; brother, Aubrey Jr.; son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Bonnie Royal.She is survived by her grandson, Blake Royal; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Rosemary Jones; nephew, Kevin and Alison Jones; grandnephews, Cole and Owen Jones; as well as many other cousins and friends.Melba grew up in Montgomery County, Va., and spent most of her life there. She retired from Corning in 1984 and pursued a nursing career and stayed in that field until retirement. She was a volunteer and pianist at Belmont Christian Church in Christiansburg.A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Jerry Dowdy officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg.The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., at McCoy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Belmont Christian Church, 1500 Peppers Ferry Road, Christiansburg, VA 24073.