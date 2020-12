I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. I truly loved Melba. You couldn’t help but to smile whenever you were around her. She was such a spunky, loving, funny, kind and beautiful friend. I’ll never forget her coming to my grandmas funeral, driving me to physical therapy after a severe break in my leg (She would sit in her car for the entire time so she could drive me back home after pt) and the many other special moments and conversations we had over the years. You were a wonderful friend and I am thankful to have been a part of your life. Every time I see the Raiders play, I’ll definitely be thinking of you.

Kat Jones Friend December 4, 2020